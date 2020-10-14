Analyzing Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) and Corvus Gold (NYSE:CORVF)

Corvus Gold (OTCMKTS:CORVF) and Comstock Mining (NYSE:LODE) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corvus Gold and Comstock Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corvus Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Comstock Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Corvus Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 246.86%. Given Corvus Gold’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Corvus Gold is more favorable than Comstock Mining.

Profitability

This table compares Corvus Gold and Comstock Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corvus Gold N/A -71.79% -68.52% Comstock Mining 28.94% 0.28% 0.14%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Corvus Gold and Comstock Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corvus Gold N/A N/A -$8.21 million N/A N/A Comstock Mining $180,000.00 220.04 -$3.81 million ($0.20) -5.75

Comstock Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Corvus Gold.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Corvus Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of Comstock Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Corvus Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Comstock Mining shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Corvus Gold has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Comstock Mining has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Comstock Mining beats Corvus Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Corvus Gold Company Profile

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Comstock Mining Company Profile

Comstock Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver in Nevada. It operates through two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 9,358 acres of mining claims and parcels, including approximately 2,396 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,962 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City districts. It primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties in the Dayton and Lucerne resource areas. The Real Estate segment comprises land and real estate rental properties, as well as the Gold Hill Hotel, including 19 leasable rooms, 4 cottages, a bar, and a restaurant; 225 acre Daney Ranch property in Dayton, Nevada; and 98-acre industrial park and senior water rights in Silver Springs, Nevada. Comstock Mining Inc. has collaboration agreements with Oro Industries Inc. and Mercury Clean Up LLC for the manufacture and deployment of mercury remediation systems with proprietary mechanical, hydro, electro-chemical, and oxidation processes to reclaim, treat, and remediate mercury from tailings and industrial effluents. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Virginia City, Nevada.

