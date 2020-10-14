Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of FINS opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. Angel Oak Final Strategies Incm Trm Trst has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

