AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.15

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.15 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

