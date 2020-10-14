Aphria (APHA) & Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Aphria (NYSE: APHA) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Aphria and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $179.29 million -$12.48 million -55.45 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.36

Aphria’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aphria. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s peers have a beta of 2.56, suggesting that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria 5.75% -0.30% -0.21% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aphria and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus price target of $9.47, indicating a potential upside of 55.27%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 87.68%. Given Aphria’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aphria has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Aphria beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

