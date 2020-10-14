Aphria (APHA) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Aphria (NASDAQ: APHA) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Aphria to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Aphria has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aphria’s competitors have a beta of 2.56, indicating that their average share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aphria and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aphria 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aphria Competitors 136 360 409 14 2.33

Aphria currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 153.68%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 87.76%. Given Aphria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aphria is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aphria and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aphria $405.96 million -$63.21 million -101.83 Aphria Competitors $218.50 million -$99.79 million -1.35

Aphria has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Aphria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Aphria and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aphria -14.89% -2.05% -1.47% Aphria Competitors -163.69% -267.59% -46.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Aphria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aphria beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc. cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands. It serves patients and consumers through distributors and online. The company is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

