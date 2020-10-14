Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (AIF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 30th

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th.

NYSE:AIF opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

