Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.44 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will announce $345.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $331.97 million and the highest is $365.22 million. Ares Capital reported sales of $387.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.22.

In related news, Director Robert L. Rosen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $70,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $36,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,631.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,500 shares of company stock worth $719,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 24.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 112,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,570 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 15,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,088. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.33. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 117.42 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

