Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th.
Shares of ARDC stock opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.
About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund
Featured Story: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.