Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Asahi Kasei from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Asahi Kasei from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Shares of AHKSY opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.55. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 4.96%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asahi Kasei will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers elastic polyurethane filament, cupro fiber, nonwoven fabric, and nylon 66 filament products. The company also provides petrochemical products, such as styrene, acrylonitrile, polyethylene, and polystyrene; performance polymer products, including synthetic rubber and engineering plastics; and performance material and consumable products, such as coating materials, microcrystalline cellulose, explosives, explosion-bonded metal clad, hollow-fiber filtration membranes, ion-exchange membranes, electronic materials, food wrapping film, and plastic films, sheets, and foams, as well as lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices.

Further Reading: Overbought

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.