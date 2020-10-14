Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.01. Asure Software reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Asure Software.

Get Asure Software alerts:

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.35 million. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Asure Software during the second quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Asure Software by 72.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $128.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $9.42.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asure Software (ASUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.