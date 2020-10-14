Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) to post sales of $14.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.10 million and the highest is $14.74 million. Asure Software reported sales of $24.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year sales of $62.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.70 million to $63.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $69.10 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Asure Software had a net margin of 42.74% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.35 million.

Several brokerages have commented on ASUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised Asure Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Asure Software from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Asure Software by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASUR stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.20. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,188. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Asure Software has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate time, money, and technology toward growth. The company's solutions include AsurePayroll&Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution that automates various moving parts associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and FLSA, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; AsureHR, a functionality that handles HR complexities, including employee self-service that enable employees access information, pay history, company documents, and others; and AsureTime&Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

