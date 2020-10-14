ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Trading 10.2% Higher

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.19. Approximately 949,596 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,714% from the average daily volume of 52,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 97.13% and a negative return on equity of 53.12%.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China. The company's educational services include portfolio training, educational travel, overseas study counseling, and other educational services. It also offers online courses for students.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.