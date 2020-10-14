AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Raised by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its position in AT&T by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,060 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 28,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 99,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 162,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,454,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,098,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $200.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

