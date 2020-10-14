Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.95. Auris Medical shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 36,552 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Auris Medical stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 52,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

