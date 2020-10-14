Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Gap Down to $1.03

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $0.95. Auris Medical shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 36,552 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.22.
Auris Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:EARS)
Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.
