Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 82,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $5,408,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 814,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP stock opened at $150.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $138.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.