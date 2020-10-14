Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 143.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,198 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 2.4% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. 10,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 61.49%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

