Baidu Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 51,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 24,660 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,226,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,999.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 767,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,961,000 after acquiring an additional 742,295 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Baidu by 339.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 780,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,596,000 after acquiring an additional 603,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after acquiring an additional 473,049 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

BIDU traded up $10.25 on Wednesday, reaching $137.30. The company had a trading volume of 223,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,691. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.49.

BIDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

