Ball (NYSE:BLL) Research Coverage Started at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLL. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,996. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ball will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ball in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Ball by 156.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Ball by 26.9% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

