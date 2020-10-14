Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Shares of BAC opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.21. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $35.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

