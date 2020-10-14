Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in AbbVie by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV opened at $86.55 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The firm has a market cap of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.69.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

