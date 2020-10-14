Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 51.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $389.50 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 182.05% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $371.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.59.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

