Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $88.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.97.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

