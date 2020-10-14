Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $100,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1,083.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 635,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,829,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,150,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,127 shares of company stock worth $1,723,900. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The company had a trading volume of 276,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,746,090. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

