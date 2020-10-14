Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 175.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 4,644.4% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $90.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.23, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.78. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $94.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

