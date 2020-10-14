Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 129.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BABA. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $309.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $835.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $168.12 and a 52 week high of $310.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

