Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $452,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in NIKE by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in NIKE by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in NIKE by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 22,553 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $129.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $131.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.67. The stock has a market cap of $201.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 830,962 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,182. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.88.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

