Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $529,000 Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000.

IJR opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

