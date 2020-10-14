Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $90,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.09. 2,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,162. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.64. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $237.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,764,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock worth $6,726,372 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.08.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

