Baystate Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $173.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.58. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

