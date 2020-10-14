Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 785 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 59.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.86. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

