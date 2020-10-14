Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 202,182 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,182 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $78,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,134,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403,516 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,310,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,277,084 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,949,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,455 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,973,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,870,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,762,000 after purchasing an additional 219,353 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.67. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.