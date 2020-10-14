Baystate Wealth Management LLC Sells 559 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in salesforce.com by 9.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 767,916 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $110,565,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 40.6% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 655.4% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $1,334,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,185,379.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total transaction of $4,119,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,064,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 738,130 shares of company stock worth $167,103,674. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $269.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average is $196.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $242.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.27. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

