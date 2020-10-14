Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.15. 23,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,087. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $62.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $65.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 16.32%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.94.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

