Baystate Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 7,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

Shares of EWJ opened at $59.61 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.