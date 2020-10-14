Beacon Financial Group Cuts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Beacon Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267,217 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Amgen by 87.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after acquiring an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after acquiring an additional 171,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Amgen by 19.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,700,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,642,000 after acquiring an additional 933,191 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AMGN. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $240.28. The stock had a trading volume of 58,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,767. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $246.83 and its 200-day moving average is $237.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $561,548. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.