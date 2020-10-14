Beacon Financial Group Sells 1,515 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 13.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 8.3% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,169 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Comcast by 19.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150,579 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 455,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $21,084,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 80,285 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.84. The stock had a trading volume of 735,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,492,590. The firm has a market cap of $210.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

