Beacon Financial Group Sells 2,440 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Beacon Financial Group reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 530.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.82. The stock had a trading volume of 86,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,945,872. The company has a market capitalization of $352.41 billion, a PE ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total transaction of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 400,805 shares of company stock valued at $124,889,056. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.