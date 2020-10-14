Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 67.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,092 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 3.8% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $30,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.37. 11,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,368. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.47.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

