Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Has $21.46 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 23.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 3.2% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.62. 16,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,263. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $471.32. The company has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.27.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total value of $1,294,858.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,868 shares of company stock worth $71,253,379 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

