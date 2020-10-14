Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Increases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO increased its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for 2.0% of Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Illumina during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $8.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.68. 16,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.07 million. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,541,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.00, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,546,267. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $11,514,970 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

