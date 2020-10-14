Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO Makes New $7.94 Million Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor DE Media PNO purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,936,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of FedEx from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Argus upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on FedEx from $233.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.60.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $278.26. The stock had a trading volume of 47,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,098,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $275.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.60.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,307 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $264,798.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

