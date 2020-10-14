Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Hits New 12-Month High at $119.60

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.60 and last traded at $119.34, with a volume of 1994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.21.

BBY has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.09.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 773,547 shares of company stock worth $89,257,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1,922.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 901,538 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Best Buy by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 182,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $11,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,656 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

