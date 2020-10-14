BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.64

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 15370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 20.02%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BEST Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BEST by 15,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

