BEST (NYSE:BEST) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.64

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 15370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on BEST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BEST in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BEST by 15,773.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BEST by 991.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in BEST during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BEST Company Profile (NYSE:BEST)
BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.
