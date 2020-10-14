BidaskClub Downgrades Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMOT. TheStreet raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allied Motion Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

AMOT opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $431.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $86.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMOT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 215.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 115.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

