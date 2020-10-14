BidaskClub Downgrades Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $160.00 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $166.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.04.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.31). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 3,130.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.97%. The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $52,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 56.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 210.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1,264.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth $208,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

See Also: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.