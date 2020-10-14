BidaskClub Downgrades G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut G Willi-Food International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ WILC opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 0.61. G Willi-Food International has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $20.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.68.

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. G Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in G Willi-Food International stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of G Willi-Food International Ltd (NASDAQ:WILC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of G Willi-Food International worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 12.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon.

