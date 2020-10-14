BidaskClub Downgrades Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:GAIN opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.17 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The investment management company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.08). Gladstone Investment had a negative net margin of 23.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 182,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

