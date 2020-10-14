BidaskClub Downgrades SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. KeyCorp lowered SBA Communications from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications stock opened at $308.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,930.00 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.93. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 725.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

