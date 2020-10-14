BidaskClub Downgrades United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Insurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of United Insurance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of United Insurance stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. United Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $195.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.35 million. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. Research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United Insurance by 375.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in United Insurance by 596.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in United Insurance in the first quarter valued at $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

