BidaskClub Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised World Acceptance from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

WRLD opened at $105.78 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $784.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.22.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $1.84. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.44 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that World Acceptance will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $184,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 1,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total value of $145,239.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,608.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,194 shares of company stock valued at $571,766 in the last 90 days. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in World Acceptance by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of World Acceptance by 349.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

